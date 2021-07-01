Britney Spears' co-conservator Bessemer Trust asks to be removed

Britney Spears’ estate co-conservator, Bessemer Trust, has requested to withdraw from the position.

In a filing obtained by Fox News on Thursday, the wealth management company that was added as a co-conservator along with Spears' father Jamie Spears, asked to step down citing the singer's June 23 court testimony as to the reason why.

The docs state, "As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."

Jamie was appointed his daughter’s conservator in 2008 after Spears, now 39, was taken to a hospital by ambulance to undergo involuntary psychiatric evaluations

Bessemer Trust was added to the pop star's conservatorship last year but it hasn't yet made any financial decisions for Spears.

In June, the singer spoke publicly for the first time in the 13 years she's been under the conservatorship and made some shocking revelations.

Spears called the conservatorship "abusive" and said it's left her "traumatized" and "depressed." She said she's not allowed to get married, remove her intrauterine device (IUD), was forced to take mental health medication, and perform on stage against her will.

If Bessemer Trust is removed, Jamie will become the sole conservator again, which is something Spears is adamantly against and fighting.

"I want changes and I want changes going forward," Spears said in her address to the court. "It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to. The conservatorship should end."

Reps for Jamie Spears, Britney Spears, and Bessemer Trust did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.