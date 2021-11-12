Britney Spears: Hollywood reacts to singer's conservatorship ending

Britney Spears' conservatorship has come to an end.

On Friday, a judge ruled that the 39-year-old singer's legal arrangement is over after being in place for over 13 years.

In recent months, stars shared their support for Spears' hopes for freedom, and after news broke that the conservatorship was no more, they expressed their glee online.

"WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA," wrote Cher, who has previously expressed support for the pop star. "SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE !! FREE AS A [bird]."

"Congrats @britneyspears!" pop legend Cyndi Lauper said.

Tweeted Andy Cohen: "Britney: FREE!"

Singer Dionne Warwick took to Twitter to express her excitement about attending a film festival but added: "However, today is also a day to celebrate the liberation of Britney Spears."

"So happy for Britney Spears! #freedom," said Mia Farrow.

"Britney deserves to be free," wrote actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Said Tara Reid: "#Britneyisfree YESSSSS @britneyspears I am so happy to hear this news love you."

Alongside a throwback picture of herself and Spears, designer Donatella Versace wrote, "Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation. I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day!"

Spears went up with her own celebratory post on Friday as well, sharing a video of a crowd of fans cheering in Los Angeles outside of the courthouse after learning that the conservatorship had been terminated.

"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!!" she wrote on social media. "I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ????"

She finished her post with "#FreedBritney," a variation of the ever-popular "#FreeBritney," which has served as a rallying cry for her supporters that have pushed for the legal guardianship to end.