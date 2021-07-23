Cher wants to make Britney Spears' St. Tropez dream come true when she's 'finally free' from conservatorship

Cher says she will spring into action to make Britney Spears' dreams come true when she's "finally free" from her conservatorship.

On Friday, the Goddess of Pop took to Twitter to support Spears, who revealed her dream of jet-setting to St. Tropez with the icon.

"When #FreeBritney is FINALLY FREE, I’m Taking her to San Tropez & We’ll Eat Ice Cream To Her Hearts Content," Cher tweeted.

On Thursday, Spears posted a lengthy Instagram caption about her goal of getting abs like Jennifer Lopez and opened up about her admiration for Cher.

"Maybe I'll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream ... She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her," her post reads in part.

"Again this is me with hope ... love ... and intention ... by the way I do intend on going to the ball after I clean my house," she concluded her post.

Spears has been more vocal than ever before on her social media platforms since testifying in court on June 23 at a conservatorship hearing in which she called the 13-year court order she's been under "abusive," and claimed it was preventing her from removing her contraception despite wanting to have kids.

Earlier this week, the pop star said she isn't "even close" to being done speaking out. Spears has been working to have her father, Jamie P. Spears , removed from her conservatorship. Jamie has controlled Spears' finances since 2009 after the pop star went through a series of involuntary psychiatric holds.

In a recent court hearing, Spears expressed her desire to charge her father with "conservatorship abuse."

In 2019, Jamie, 69, stepped down as Spears' conservator of person for health reasons, and Jodi Montogomery was named in his place. Jamie is still Spears' conservator of estate.

Spears was recently granted permission to choose her own attorney to represent her in the case and a judge approved her request to bring in high-powered attorney Mathew Rosengart.

A brief hearing was held on Monday where Rosengart shared with reporters that his firm is working "aggressively and expeditiously" to file a petition to remove Jamie as conservator.