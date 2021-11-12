Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears
Britney Spears posed in #FreeBritney t-shirt ahead of conservatorship hearing

Spears has publicly thanked the #FreeBritney movement for the support amid the ongoing conservatorship battle

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Britney Spears posed in a #FreeBritney t-shirt on Instagram the night before the hearing that officially ended her conservatorship.

Spears' fiancé, Sam Asghari, shared a video of the two in matching #FreeBritney shirts on Instagram. 

"It's a human rights movement," the t-shirt also read.

"Loading….," Asghari captioned the video.

A judge terminated Britney Spears' conservatorship during a court hearing Friday.

A judge terminated Britney Spears' conservatorship during a court hearing Friday.

Spears has previously thanked the #FreeBritney movement for supporting her throughout her conservatorship proceedings.

"#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!" the pop star wrote to her 55 million Twitter followers in October.

"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it…"

Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari wore matching #FreeBritney t-shirts the night before the hearing.

Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari wore matching #FreeBritney t-shirts the night before the hearing.

A judge terminated Spears' conservatorship during a court hearing Friday. 

Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart assured the judge that a "safety net" has been put in place as the team works to dissolve the conservatorship.

"We have engaged in an orderly transfer of power… a safety net has been put in place both on the financial side and on the personal side," Rosengart told Judge Brenda Penny.

Spears has publicly thanked the #FreeBritney movement in the past for supporting her during her conservatorship hearings.

Spears has publicly thanked the #FreeBritney movement in the past for supporting her during her conservatorship hearings.

Spears reportedly is interested in recording new music now that her conservatorship has ended, according to a report published by TMZ. No record labels have been chosen by the pop star, the outlet reported.

Fox News' Melissa Chrise contributed to this report.

Trending