Britney Spears reveals she's the ‘happiest’ she's ‘ever been’ amid conservatorship extension

Britney Spears assured her fans that she's the “happiest” she’s "ever been."

Several of the “Toxic” singer’s fans have expressed concerns about her welfare on social media.

Spears, 38, has posted several bizarre photos and videos in recent months, leading people to believe she’s calling out for help amid the extension of her conservatorship.

On Monday, she filmed a video while she was wearing a white crop top, white low-rise jeans and standing in front of a white backdrop as she addressed the concerns of fans.

"Hi. So I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine," the pop star declared.

Spears added: "I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life."

The mother of two ended the video, "I'm sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of love.”

The star had a tumultuous year as she has fought to end a long conservatorship that puts her under legal ownership under her father Jamie. He largely makes choices about her financial and personal life.

This summer, it was reported that Spears is "strongly opposed" to her father resuming duties as her sole conservator, while it was later reported that she has requested that a trust company take over such duties.

In August, the legal guardianship was extended into 2021.

Last week, Spears' sister Jamie Lynn gave “Good Morning America” an update on how the “...Baby One More Time” singer is coping during the coronavirus pandemic.

"She's doing just like the rest of us," Jamie Lynn, 29, said. "She's trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year, and I think that that's kind of the theme of everyone right now."

