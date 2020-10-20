Britney Spears fans concerned after star posts bizarre video of herself dancing

Britney Spears fans are voicing their concern after the star’s latest bizarre Instagram post.

The star, who is currently embattled in a legal struggle over her conservatorship, took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself dancing in her home in nothing but high heels, a bikini bottom and revealing red halter top.

The minute-long video shows her performing some seductive moves while staring into the camera with an expressionless face. The video includes jump cuts implying that she edited the video to put some of the moves on a loop.

“Ps ... I usually never dance with my hair in a bun like this ... I didn’t have a rubber band so I did the magic kind without one,” she captioned the post. “Look … it stayed.”

BRITNEY SPEARS SHARES HER THOUGHTS ON 'MEAN' PRESS IN MAKEUP-FREE VIDEO

While a professional singer and dancer posting a video of herself isn’t necessarily odd, the general vibe of the video had many of her fans taking to the comments section of the post to express that they’re concerned for her well-being.

“Where in Gods name is her family ... she’s not well and she keeps posting stuff like this,” one user wrote.

“BRITNEY WE ARE ALL AS CONFUSED AND UNCOMFORTABLE AS YOU ARE GURL,” another user wrote.

“She is not okay,” a more blunt user noted.

Meanwhile, others took to the comments to simply mock the star for the “cringey” video.

“I feel like I wasn't supposed to see this. How awkward,” another person noted.

“This is so cringey…” someone else wrote.

“I’m concerned,” a third user noted.

BRITNEY SPEARS WISHES SONS SEAN, JADEN A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: 'I LOVE YOU BOTH THE THE MOON AND BACK'

Spears’ mental health is being called into question amid a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, as she reportedly seeks to revoke his conservatorship. Right now, Jamie is in charge of her finances and everyday life and has been for more than a decade. The conservatorship was recently extended until February 2021, but Spears was given permission to expand her legal team to potentially fight for herself in court.

The star is reported to be "strongly opposed" to Jamie acting as her sole conservator and has reportedly requested that a trust company take over the role.

Other members of the star's family have gotten involved as well, as it was reported that her mother, Lynne, filed docs requesting to be informed of her daughter's finances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Spears' sister Jamie Lynn is reportedly acting as her trustee while her brother, Bryan, has publicly disclosed that Spears has "wanted to get out of [the conservatorship] for quite some time."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.