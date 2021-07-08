Britney Spears' father, Jamie, says he has been receiving threats for years amid conservatorship battle

In response to Britney Spears’ conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, requesting that the Spears estate pay for security following death threats she’s allegedly received amid the growing media coverage – Jamie Spears, her father, is now pressing to the court that he too has been on the receiving end of threats despite his opposition to having the estate cover security costs for Montgomery.

According to court documents obtained Thursday by Fox News, the 69-year-old is very concerned about the situation that has been developing for many months and the dangerous rhetoric that has been circulating for quite some time regarding the conservatorship.

Jamie is well aware of the increasing number of threatening communications and social media posts directed to various individuals involved in the conservatorship, that are now apparently aimed at Ms. Montgomery now.

Now, the patriarch claims that he too, has been the subject of innumerable and ongoing threats as well – not just recently, but for years. Thus, Jamie said he understands well the inherent challenges that come with the position he holds as conservator and the work he performs on behalf of his daughter.

However, Jamie disagrees with and objects to Montgomery’s request for 24/7 live security services for herself at a cost of over $50,000 per month to the Conservatorship Estate for an indefinite period of time. The pop star's father does not believe such an expense is reasonable, necessary, or a proper expense of the conservatorship estate.