Britney Spears' conservator Jodi Montgomery not resigning, says singer asked her 'to continue'

Britney Spears' temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery will not be stepping down from the role anytime soon, Fox News can confirm.

In fact, Montgomery's lawyer claims the singer recently asked her "to continue to serve."

"Ms. Montgomery has no plans to step down as Ms. Spears' Temporary Conservator of the Person," Montgomery's lawyer Lauriann Wright told Fox News in a statement on Tuesday.

"She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person," the statement continued. "Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve. Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so."

Montgomery is the singer's longtime care manager who stepped in as an acting conservator while her father James P. Spears , otherwise known as Jamie, temporarily stepped away from the position in 2019 due to "health reasons."

A rep for Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In a letter sent to Montgomery and Spears' father on Monday, Larry Rudolph, Spears' manager announced he was stepping down amid rumors of the singer’s retirement.

Rudolph has been Britney’s manager for the majority of her career, including her rise to the top in the mid-1990s.

"It has been over 2½ years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," Rudolph wrote.

"Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," he added. "And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

Last week, Fox News confirmed Spears' estate co-conservator Bessemer Trust also jumped ship from overseeing and assisting in the performer’s career and finances following a judge's denial of her request to remove Jamie from being a conservator and dissolving a legal arrangement they established in 2008.

"As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship," the wealth management company said in docs. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."

In her 24-minute address to the court in June, the star claimed that her father "loved" the control that he held over her. She called the conservatorship "abusive" and said it's left her "traumatized."

She claimed that she was once locked in a small Beverly Hills rehab center and is blocked from removing contraception from her body.

"I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management… they should be in jail," Spears said at the time.

The next hearing about Spears' controversial conservatorship will take place on July 14.

