Britney Spears, Sam Asghari get restraining order against her ex-husband Jason Alexander

Britney Spear’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, attempted to 'crash' the singer's wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
After Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, attempted to "crash" her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday, an emergency protective order was filed against Alexander.

According to Sargent Zadeh, an emergency protective order was requested by Spears and Asghari's representatives, and it was forwarded to a Ventura County Superior Judge who issued the no contact order.

The protective order states that Alexander must stay away from Spears and Asghari, including her home.

After Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, attempted to "crash" her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday, an emergency protective order was filed against Alexander. (Getty Images)

Officials confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that Alexander was arrested for "two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of misdemeanor trespassing, in addition to the out of county warrant."

After Alexander made it on to the property, an altercation involving battery occurred between Alexander and security, which also included vandalism after he allegedly broke an item valued under $400, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. 

Fox News Digital was told that Alexander also had a box-cutter on his person, however the weapon was never displayed or brandished during the incident.

A court date has been set for June 13.

The protective order states that Alexander must stay away from Spears and Asghari, including her home. (Getty Images)

Alexander, 40, was on an Instagram live stream when he approached the home and was intercepted by security officials outside her house. Shortly before the incident, Alexander was seen walking through her home where a security official appeared to say, "You've got to leave."

He responded: "Don't put your hands on me. Please don't put your hands on me."

Alexander then asked, "Hey, where's Britney?"

He then walked outside the house and into the tent set up where crews were installing roses at an altar. 

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander were married for only 55 hours in 2004. He was arrested on Thursday at her home in Thousand Oaks ahead of her wedding to Sam Asghari. Alexander was pictured at the 2005 BET Awards.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander were married for only 55 hours in 2004. He was arrested on Thursday at her home in Thousand Oaks ahead of her wedding to Sam Asghari. Alexander was pictured at the 2005 BET Awards. (Enos Solomon)

"I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash her wedding," he said. TMZ captured an image of the incident. 

The department confirmed to Fox News Digital that deputies responded to Spears' residence at 2 p.m. on a "trespassing in progress" call and made contact with Alexander. 

Spears and Asghari wed at her Los Angeles home on Thursday.

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

