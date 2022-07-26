Britney Spears, Elton John to remix ‘Tiny Dancer’: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears is ready to reintroduce herself to the music world. Fresh off a wedding and free from her conservatorship, Spears has recorded a remix version of Elton John’s "Tiny Dancer," according to a new report.

Per Page Six, John and Spears met in a Beverly Hills studio to record last week. Universal Music will release the track next month.

Spears had taken a hiatus from her music, with the most recent release being back in 2016 with her album, "Glory."

She has hinted at recording new music via social media in the past, but nothing has come to fruition.

For his part, John has continued to churn out hits. Just recently, he recorded a remix of another song of his, "Cold Hearts," with fellow British star, Dua Lipa. It served as the lead single off John's latest collaborative album, "The Lockdown Sessions." The track instantly became a hit and marked John's first number-one single in the U.K. in 16 years.

"Tiny Dancer" was originally released in 1971. Just last December, the song went double platinum.

New music could prove to be a good distraction for Spears, who is publicly feuding with her mother, Lynne.

The "Toxic" singer shared in a since-deleted post to Instagram screenshots of text messages that she sent to her mother while she was under her conservatorship.

Spears says her mother didn't respond to her concerning texts. She wrote in her caption, "I show it because there was no response … When I got out, her words were "You should have let me visit you and give you a hug"."

Lynne contradicted her daughter's statements, saying she has the "whole conversations" and that she wishes to see her daughter.

Spears, who recently secured a win in her conservatorship case, has yet to acknowledge her upcoming work with John.

Fox News Digital has reached out to both John and Spears' representatives for comment.