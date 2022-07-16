Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears
Published

Britney Spears sings new a cappella version of 'Baby One More Time' while doing laundry

Spears said it was the first time she had shared her singing in an ‘extremely long time’

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Britney Spears shared a clip of a new version of her debut single "Baby One More Time" Friday that she said she shot on her phone Thursday while doing her laundry. 

The "Gimme More" singer belted out an a cappella version of the 1998 hit, saying it was the first time she had shared her voice in an "extremely long time … maybe too long." 

Spears said she had asked for an alternate version of "Baby One More Time" for 14 years after she first donned pigtails and a school girl outfit as a teenager in the original music video, but producers refused to do it and she had little control over her career due to her conservatorship that started in 2008. 

BRITNEY SPEARS SHARES ON INSTAGRAM SHE'D ‘RATHER HANG WITH HOMELESS PEOPLE THAN THE PEOPLE IN HOLLYWOOD’

SAN JOSE, CA - DECEMBER 03:  Britney Spears performs at the NOW 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center on December 3, 2016 in San Jose, California.  (Photo by )

She said she was sharing her frustration "because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me."

She added she was "sure you advanced musicians think it’s horrible or bad … well WHEN I’M BAD, I’M BETTER." 

BRITNEY SPEARS' FATHER JAMIE SPEARS TO BE DEPOSED OVER CONSERVATORSHIP

HOLLYWOOD - JUNE 28:  Singer Britney Spears attends the MTV Bash at the Hollywood Palladium on June 28, 2003 in Hollywood, California.  (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The rendition was well received by her fans on Instagram. "THIS IS A POP EMERGENCY WE WAITED THIS FOR SO LONG," musician Max Tejera wrote with another commenter joking, "OMG THIS IS NOT A DRILL!" 

"LEGEND!" musician Vicky-T wrote. 

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22:  Singer Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

"Your deep natural voice is the best," a fourth person wrote. 

Spears performed multiple times a week at her Planet Hollywood Las Vegas residency show "Piece of Me" for several years until it ended in 2017 but canceled her second planned residency in Sin City dubbed "Domination" in 2019 when she went on an "indefinite work hiatus." 

A judge released her from her conservatorship last year and her father Jamie Spears, who was her conservator, was ordered this week to sit for a deposition regarding the nature of the conservatorship. 

