Britney Spears sings new a cappella version of 'Baby One More Time' while doing laundry

Britney Spears shared a clip of a new version of her debut single "Baby One More Time" Friday that she said she shot on her phone Thursday while doing her laundry.

The "Gimme More" singer belted out an a cappella version of the 1998 hit, saying it was the first time she had shared her voice in an "extremely long time … maybe too long."

Spears said she had asked for an alternate version of "Baby One More Time" for 14 years after she first donned pigtails and a school girl outfit as a teenager in the original music video, but producers refused to do it and she had little control over her career due to her conservatorship that started in 2008.

She said she was sharing her frustration "because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me."

She added she was "sure you advanced musicians think it’s horrible or bad … well WHEN I’M BAD, I’M BETTER."

The rendition was well received by her fans on Instagram. "THIS IS A POP EMERGENCY WE WAITED THIS FOR SO LONG," musician Max Tejera wrote with another commenter joking, "OMG THIS IS NOT A DRILL!"

"LEGEND!" musician Vicky-T wrote.

"Your deep natural voice is the best," a fourth person wrote.

Spears performed multiple times a week at her Planet Hollywood Las Vegas residency show "Piece of Me" for several years until it ended in 2017 but canceled her second planned residency in Sin City dubbed "Domination" in 2019 when she went on an "indefinite work hiatus."

A judge released her from her conservatorship last year and her father Jamie Spears, who was her conservator, was ordered this week to sit for a deposition regarding the nature of the conservatorship.