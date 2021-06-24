Britney Spears reveals she didn't believe Paris Hilton's boarding school abuse claims

During an explosive court hearing in Los Angeles Wednesday over Britney Spears’s conservatorship, the pop mega star said she didn’t believe former bestie Paris Hilton when she spoke out about an abusive boarding school she attended and that’s why she’s kept quiet herself.

"To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn’t believe any of it. I’m sorry," Spears told a judge during a virtual hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Spears, 39, was referring to Hilton’s public allegations about the Provo Canyon School in Utah where she said she was abused by "evil and sadistic" staff as a teenager.

A TIMELINE OF BRITNEY SPEARS' CONSERVATORSHIP

When Spears said she heard about Hilton’s allegations, she didn’t believe the socialite and for that reason, didn’t think anyone would believe her own story about what she called an "abusive" conservatorship.

"Mainly I didn’t want to say it openly because I honestly don’t think anyone would believe me," Spears said.

LIVE UPDATES: BRITNEY SPEARS' CONSERVATORSHIP HEARING

"I’m an outsider and I’ll just be honest, I didn’t believe it and maybe I’m wrong and that’s why I didn’t want to say any of this to anybody to the public because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, she’s lying, she’s got everything, she’s Britney Spears. I’m not lying. I just want my life back."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Spears broke her silence Wednesday on the conservatorship that has governed her life for the last 13 years and asked a judge to end it, saying the abuses she incurred rise to the criminal level and her father Jamie Spears and her managers should be jailed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She detailed a laundry list of abuses she’s endured under her father’s control, including getting drugged when she refused to go on tour and being forced to take contraceptives against her will.

Hilton’s rep didn’t return a request for comment.