©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

LIVE UPDATES: Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing

The latest court hearing to determine the status of Britney Spears' conservatorship.

Covered by: Jessica Napoli and Julius Young

Live court hearing shut down by court due to supposed audio recording

The court pressed that it was very concerned about the release of otherwise confidential reports to the news yesterday. The court then shut down audio proceedings after it found out someone was recording the hearing. 

Posted by Julius Young

Court is back in session

The attorney for Jamie Spears says he is "sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain."

Posted by Julius Young

At the agreement of all parties involved, the court has entered a brief recess

Britney Spears spoke openly during her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday.

Posted by Julius Young

Court has entered into a brief recess.

Posted by Julius Young

Lynn Spears’ attorney is pushing for Britney to have her own attorney hand-picked and to push the medical treatment issues scheduled as soon as possible. 

Posted by Julius Young

The attorney for Jodi Montgomery appears thrilled to move forward with a care plan for Spears. Spears chimes in that she has has to be in agreement of the plan and does not want to do therapy at locations where photographers camp out to snap photos of her.

Posted by Julius Young

During Spears’ address to the court, asked her on multiple instances to SLOW DOWN as she was speaking very quickly and repeated herself on numerous occasions.

Posted by Julius Young

Spears’ lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III says Spears has never sought to terminate her conservatorship.  He adds that if the court wants to replace him with private counsel he will follow the court.

Posted by Julius Young

Spears says she “wants to be able to get married and have a baby,” and says she has an IUD implanted and wants it taken out. She alleges that she has not been allowed to make those decisions on her own.

Posted by Julius Young

Spears says her family should be reminded, “they work for me.”

Posted by Julius Young

“I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed,” Spears said. “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail.”

Posted by Julius Young

“It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to, Spears says. "The conservatorship should end. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive."

Posted by Julius Young

Spears wants her conservatorship to end immediately without any testing and does not want to attend therapy twice a week. She also wants to handpick her own attorney.

Posted by Julius Young

Spears doesn’t want to be evaluated to determine of she has regained her mental capacity. “I just want my life back,” she says. "All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family."

Posted by Julius Young

"I want changes and I want changes going forward," Spears says in her address to the court.

Posted by Julius Young

Spears says she has lied about her well-being "for years."

Posted by Julius Young

Spears alleges her father, Jamie Spears, "loved" the control he held over her as her conservator.

Posted by Julius Young

Spears is giving a fast, pressured and prepared speech in her address to the court.

Posted by Julius Young

"I don't think I was heard on any level," Spears says of the last time she spoke to the court.

Posted by Julius Young

Spears says she has been exploited and wishes for the hearing to be open.

Posted by Julius Young

Spears' attorney Samuel D. Ingham III addressed the court and indicated that he will not interrupt Spears at any moment if/when she decides to speak.

Posted by Julius Young

All necessary parties, including Britney, Jamie Spears and conservator of the person, Jodi Montgomery are present at the virtual hearing.

Posted by Julius Young

Spears was nearly denied access to the virtual feed due to "technical difficulties."

Posted by Julius Young

Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing is now beginning in Los Angeles, Calif.

The hearing is taking place from the Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

Posted by Julius Young

