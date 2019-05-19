Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Britney Spears
Published

Britney Spears 'desperate' for iPhone amid continued conservatorship battle: report

By Sara Dorn | New York Post
close
Britney Spears checks into a mental health clinic; 'Captain Marvel' makes historyVideo

Britney Spears checks into a mental health clinic; 'Captain Marvel' makes history

Hollywood Nation: Popstar Britney Spears is reportedly struggling to cope with her father's declining health; Brie Larson's 'Captain Marvel' becomes the first female-led superhero film to make $1 billion at the global box office.

Britney Spearsconservatorship is going smoothly, according to a new report, despite rumors of turmoil between the pop star and her family, which has been legally responsible for Spears for more than a decade.

Spears is spending her days relaxing with her personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari in Los Angeles, getting regular acupuncture and massages and beauty treatments, since ending her Las Vegas residency in January, TMZ reports.

While fans have speculated there’s an internal power struggle between Spears’ divorced parents over how much freedom their daughter should have — with some fans using the #FreeBritney hashtag on social media — the gossip site’s sources say she’s free to go where she pleases, except liquor stores.

BRITNEY SPEARS COMMENTS ON MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES, DEATH THREATS

Britney Spears: 5 things you didn't knowVideo

BRITNEY SPEARS' MANAGER SAYS SINGER MAY NEVER PERFORM AGAIN

She’s in touch with her father, Jamie, more than ever, calling him multiple times a day, according to TMZ sources. Jamie Spears has been his daughter’s legal guardian since 2002.

The one thing Spears is fighting her parents on: She’s desperate for an iPhone, but Jamie and Lynne Spears don’t want greedy hangers-on with ulterior motives to have too much access to the vulnerable star.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The conservatorship is currently under a court-ordered review.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.