Britney Spears shows off bikini body while lounging in her pool: 'Such a beautiful day'

Britney Spears doesn't appear to be the least bit stressed during her coronavirus quarantine.

In fact, the 38-year-old pop star posted a slideshow of photos of herself floating around in her pool while donning a teeny-tiny bikini as she stretched her arms over her head.

“Such a beautiful day !!!!” she captioned the slideshow on Instagram. “God bless!!!!!”

The last pic is of her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, whom she appears to have reunited with after quarantining with her family in Louisiana. A source told Page Six that they've been “very happy doing many workouts and staying safe together.”

Earlier this week, Spears thanked her fitness model boyfriend for helping her stay active by creating custom workout programs for her.

“Grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video. “So proud of him having a fitness program to keep people in shape while they stay home couples that workout together stay together.”

Spears revealed she's managed to drop a few pounds during isolation despite accidentally burning her gym down.

"Hi guys, I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for, like, six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately," Spears said. "I had two candles and, yeah... one thing led to another and I burned it down."

The "Toxic" singer revealed that she only has two pieces of equipment left. Luckily, Spears said that her alarm went off "and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt."

"It could be much worse so I’m grateful," she confessed.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.