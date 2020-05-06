Jamie Lynn Spears reveals why Britney Spears quarantined with her family in Louisiana

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Even world-famous popstars can get lonely during the coronavirus quarantine.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Britney Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, discussed what brought the "Toxic" singer back to her native Louisiana amid the novel virus outbreak.

"Britney was like, 'I want to come home, I don't want to be by myself out here,' because all of her family's pretty much here. So she was able to come home for almost two weeks or so," Jamie explained. "She was here for my birthday and for [my daughter] Ivey's birthday."

BRITNEY SPEARS SAYS SHE'S LOST WEIGHT DURING QUARANTINE BECAUSE SHE MISSES BOYFRIEND SAM ASGHARI

Of course, because "she has her children and all that stuff," Spears, 38, returned to her Los Angeles home "just a couple weeks ago," Jamie said.

Spears is mother to sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13.

"I think she went back with the intentions of like, this was only going to be another week or so, and then they added on more time [to the stay-at-home orders]," said Jamie, 29. "We're all just trying to abide by the rules and do what we're supposed to do."

BRITNEY SPEARS SAYS SHE ACCIDENTALLY BURNT DOWN HER GYM WITH CANDLES

Lucky for Jamie, she's been able to soak in some family time during the stay-at-home orders.

"Having our family has been the biggest blessing, too," she said. "I mean, we're driving each other absolutely insane, about things you wouldn't normally get mad about, but at the end of the day, at least we have each other, you know? That's been really fortunate."

Jamie also poked fun at her sister, joking that she maintains a "no candle" rule after Spears previously revealed that she burnt her gym down.

"That happened so long ago, I think it might be fixed now," Jamie said. "We don't light candles in our house, because I'm not good with candles. So literally, we just decided like, no candles. So I think that we can prevent any future fires."

In late April, Spears took to Instagram to share a workout video from her gym, explaining she hadn't spent much time there lately due to the fire.

"Hi guys, I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for, like, six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately," the singer said. "I had two candles and, yeah... one thing led to another and I burned it down."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the video's caption, Spears said that no one was hurt in the fire, but she's down to only two pieces of workout equipment.