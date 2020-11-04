Britney Spears asks judge to remove father Jamie as conservator: report

Britney Spears has taken a major step in her conservatorship.

The 38-year-old singer has filed to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator, Us Weekly reports. The filing will be addressed at a hearing later this month.

Jamie has been the conservator over his daughter's estate for a majority of the conservatorship's existence since it was established well over a decade ago.

The outlet obtained docs filed Tuesday that reveal Britney had previously requested that Bessemer Trust Company serve as her conservator.

Jamie agreed to serve as a co-conservator alongside the trust company.

The documents also reportedly stated that Britney's business managing company, TriStar, resigned and a replacement was hired by Jamie without his daughter's knowledge.

"The October 28 letter is a blatant attempt by JAMES to retain full functional control of her assets, books and records in the face of BRITNEY’S objections, TRISTAR’s resignation and the appointment of BESSEMER TRUST,” said the docs. “His simple litigation strategy is to introduce a new gatekeeper who admittedly has a major working relationship with his legal team.”

The "Toxic" singer's lawyer said that a "viable working relationship" between Britney, her father and Bessemer "would be doomed to failure even without the added stress of litigating BRITNEY’S objections to the Account."

After stating that the pop star will file for Jamie to be removed from the equation, there was an additional request that Jamie be "suspended immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust."

The next hearing in the conservatorship, where the request will be addressed, takes place on Nov. 10.

Reps for Jamie and Britney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Jamie and attorney Andrew Wallet became co-conservators over Britney's estate in 2008 after her public breakdown. Wallet stepped down last year.

Jamie also temporarily stepped down temporarily to attend to his health. Britney's care manager Jodi Montgomery stepped in until Jamie resumed his post.

Spears reportedly expressed in court that she was "strongly opposed" to her father returning as her conservator.