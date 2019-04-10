Bridget Moynahan likens interest in past pregnancy with Tom Brady to being 'assaulted'

In her new book, Bridget Moynahan likens the public interest in her pregnancy with ex-boyfriend Tom Brady’s child to being ‘assaulted.’

In “Our Shoes, Our Selves” the “Blue Bloods” star is one of 40 women sharing an essay about what their favorite pair of shoes means to them. In her part, Moynahan gives readers a deeper look at the immense public interest in her after it was revealed she was expecting a baby with her ex as he was moving on with his now-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

“Having a baby should have been the most joyous time of my life, but instead I felt assaulted,” the 47-year-old writes in the book (via Us Weekly). ”It’s unnerving to be followed and stalked like that, especially during such an emotionally vulnerable time.”

Moynahan and the New England Patriots quarterback welcomed son John “Jack” Edward Thomas in August 2007. While they've settled into a co-parenting relationship today, things didn’t start out smooth for them.

“I became reclusive for a bit,” she wrote. “I became wildly private. I shared little and only with a select few.”

In a previously released excerpt from the book, Moynahan revealed just how out of control things got with the public.

“I would have cars following me, and men hiding in the bushes outside my house,” she shared. "As a new mother, you want to just protect your child. That kind of attention felt like a threat.”

Moynahan revealed that she was hiding from photographers in a clothing store one day when a pair of motorcycle boots caught her eye.

“I thought, that’s what I need,” she writes. “Let me get a little bit of my ‘New York’ back, a little armor.”

Today, Moynahan, 47, successfully raises Jack with Brady and Bundchen. She’s moved on from the whirlwind relationship with businessman Andrew Frankel, who she married in 2015.