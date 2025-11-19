Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Brendan Fraser says America is ‘doing it wrong’ compared to Japan after 'eye-opening' experience

Actor spent four months overseas filming 'Rental Family' about Japan's rental family industry

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Brendan Fraser emotional after winning best actor at Critics Choice Awards for The Whale Video

Brendan Fraser emotional after winning best actor at Critics Choice Awards for The Whale

Brendan Fraser tells Fox News Digital what his Critics Choice Awards win means to him and why making "The Whale" was an "act of faith."

Brendan Fraser is reflecting on the cultural differences he noticed between Japan and the United States.

After spending four months living and working overseas, the Oscar winner shared a candid — and often lighthearted — take on American culture.

During his appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the host asked the actor, "How was your reintroduction to American culture?"

Brendan Fraser poses for a portrait at the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival, smiling in front of a neutral backdrop

After spending four months living and working overseas, the Oscar winner shared a candid — and often lighthearted — take on American culture. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SCAD)

Fraser responded with a laugh, "I got back and I went, ‘We’re doing it wrong.’"

He followed up by adding, "We don’t know how to eat … public transport … we don’t have no jetpacks yet. I think we could work on our manners a little bit more."

 The audience laughed and applauded throughout his remarks.

Julia Lebedev, Brendan Fraser, Shannon Gorman, Mari Yamamoto, HIKARI, Akira Emoto, Takehiro Hira, and Eddie Vaisman pose together at the "Rental Family" Los Angeles premiere

(L-R) Julia Lebedev, Brendan Fraser, Shannon Gorman, Mari Yamamoto, HIKARI, Akira Emoto, Takehiro Hira, and Eddie Vaisman attend the "Rental Family" Los Angeles premiere. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

Fraser continued joking that America could take a page — or several — from Japan’s playbook. 

He pointed to some of the differences he observed in day-to-day interactions, noting, "It’s anathema to a Japanese person to burden someone else with their troubles … and also saying ‘no’ to someone is a real circuitous sort of ‘maybe not today,’ or ‘perhaps we should try something else.’"

His comments come as he promotes his latest film, "Rental Family," in which he plays an American actor embedded in Japan’s "rental family" industry — a real-world service where people can hire stand-ins for emotional or social needs. 

The role immersed Fraser deeply in Japanese daily life and etiquette.

Brendan Fraser poses on the red carpet at the "Rental Family" Los Angeles premiere

Fraser said that exploring Japan on foot helped him connect more deeply with the experience.  (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

"The Whale" star has described living in Tokyo as both "eye-opening" and transformative. 

In a separate interview, he explained that the project allowed him to explore new territory as both an actor and a visitor. 

"I love the aspect of making discoveries," Fraser told People.

That sense of discovery extended to his character, Phillip Vandarploeug, and his own time overseas. 

Fraser said he arrived early in Japan to absorb the culture. 

"I took the time to come in early enough to feel like I had my own Tokyo story to tell," he shared.

He added that exploring the city on foot helped him connect more deeply with the experience. 

Brendan Fraser on Seth Meyers show

During his appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the host asked the actor, "How was your reintroduction to American culture?" (Getty Images)

"I spent enough time wandering the streets with my pocket translator trying to talk to anybody," he recalled.

The firsthand immersion, he said, "was one of the most eye-opening experiences I’ve had in my career."

"Rental Family" is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 21.

