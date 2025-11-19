Brendan Fraser says America is ‘doing it wrong’ compared to Japan after 'eye-opening' experience

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brendan Fraser is reflecting on the cultural differences he noticed between Japan and the United States.

After spending four months living and working overseas, the Oscar winner shared a candid — and often lighthearted — take on American culture.

During his appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the host asked the actor, "How was your reintroduction to American culture?"

Fraser responded with a laugh, "I got back and I went, ‘We’re doing it wrong.’"

He followed up by adding, "We don’t know how to eat … public transport … we don’t have no jetpacks yet. I think we could work on our manners a little bit more."

The audience laughed and applauded throughout his remarks.

Fraser continued joking that America could take a page — or several — from Japan’s playbook.

He pointed to some of the differences he observed in day-to-day interactions, noting, "It’s anathema to a Japanese person to burden someone else with their troubles … and also saying ‘no’ to someone is a real circuitous sort of ‘maybe not today,’ or ‘perhaps we should try something else.’"

His comments come as he promotes his latest film, "Rental Family," in which he plays an American actor embedded in Japan’s "rental family" industry — a real-world service where people can hire stand-ins for emotional or social needs.

The role immersed Fraser deeply in Japanese daily life and etiquette.

"The Whale" star has described living in Tokyo as both "eye-opening" and transformative.

In a separate interview, he explained that the project allowed him to explore new territory as both an actor and a visitor.

"I love the aspect of making discoveries," Fraser told People.

That sense of discovery extended to his character, Phillip Vandarploeug, and his own time overseas.

Fraser said he arrived early in Japan to absorb the culture.

"I took the time to come in early enough to feel like I had my own Tokyo story to tell," he shared.

He added that exploring the city on foot helped him connect more deeply with the experience.

"I spent enough time wandering the streets with my pocket translator trying to talk to anybody," he recalled.

The firsthand immersion, he said, "was one of the most eye-opening experiences I’ve had in my career."

"Rental Family" is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 21.