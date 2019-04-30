Brazilian model Caroline Bittencourt drowns after jumping into the ocean to save her dogs

Brazilian model Caroline Bittencourt died after trying to save her dogs from drowning at a Sao Paolo beach. She was 37.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, the model jumped off of a catamaran to attempt to rescue her dogs who fell out of the boat. Bittencourt's father-in-law, Alfredo Sestini, told the outlet that the model's husband, Jorge Sestini, then jumped into the ocean to attempt to rescue her. He was rescued himself hours later.

According to Alfredo, Bittencourt's body was discovered late Monday near Cigarras Beach in Sao Paolo.

“We are grateful for the support and affectionate messages we have received from Carol’s friends and fans," Bittencourt's daughter Isabelle Bittencourt shared on Instagram."This energy drive fills our hearts with so much love."

Bittencourt's agent, Andrea Boneti said the model's husband was in a "state of shock."

"Jorge tried to save her. He saw Carol drowning and wasn't able to save her. It was a terrible moment for him,” she told the outlet.

Her modeling agency OXYgen Models told Globo: "We are grateful for all the trust she has placed in us in these years of work and partnership, our condolences to the friends and family of the victim."

The Brazilian news outlet reported that Bittencourt worked in Italy and worked with designers including Valentino Garavani and Roberto Cavalli. She also worked as a reporter for RedeTV! and RecordTV.

In 2005, Bittencourt made headlines when she was kicked out of soccer star Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima's wedding to Daniella Cicarelli reportedly after crashing the nuptials with her then-boyfriend, businessman Alvaro Garnero, Globo reported.

The news of Bittencourt's death comes after a model participating in Sao Paulo's Fashion Week died after getting sick on the catwalk.