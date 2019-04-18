Rising British actress Mya-Lecia Naylor dies suddenly at age 16

British actress Mya-Lecia Naylor, who starred in popular children’s programs and appeared in the film "Cloud Atlas," died suddenly earlier this month, her agents said. She was 16.

Naylor died April 7 “after she collapsed,” A&J Management said, according to the BBC. Details of her death were not immediately available.

Tributes from her fellow co-stars poured in for Naylor, who also appeared in popular CBBC shows like “Millie Inbetween” and “Almost Never.”

The CBBC said the rising star was “a much-loved part of the BBC Children’s family and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer.”

A&J Management called her “hugely talented and a big part of A&J.”

“Almost Never” co-star Emily Atack wrote on Instagram that she was “shocked and sad” to hear about Naylor’s death. The show’s Instagram page paid their condolences to the actress.

“Our thoughts are with Mya-Lecia’s family, friends and everyone that loved her at this very sad time. Rip Mya-Lecia,” “Almost Never” wrote.

“Game of Thrones” star Nathalie Emmanuel tweeted, “Very sad to hear the tragic news of Mya-Lecia Naylor’s passing.”

The two actors are represented by the same talent agency.