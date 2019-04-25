Canadian actress and model Stefanie Sherk dead at 37

Demian Bichir, the Mexican actor, announced on Instagram Wednesday that his wife, Canadian actress and model Stefanie Sherk, died last weekend.

Bichir said his wife “passed away peacefully," without specifying a cause of death. She was 37.

"It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain." Bichir wrote, asking for privacy and respect as the family mourns its loss. "It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace."

Bichir, 55, began dating Sherk in 2010. The couple did not have children together, but the actor does have a daughter from a previous relationship named Gala, who was born in 2011.

The actress starred in her husband’s directorial debut "Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Song" in 2016. Sherk is also known for her roles in the films "Star Power," ''Valentine's Day" and "Loco Love," as well as the TV series "#Hashtag: The Series."

Sherk was born in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Canada and graduated from the University of Western Ontario with an honors bachelor’s degree in history, according to her IMBD profile. She later went on to attend the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City where she developed her skills as an actress.

Her husband received a best actor Oscar nomination in 2012 for his role in Chris Weitz's "A Better Life." Bichir also had roles in "The Hateful Eight," ''Che: Guerrilla" and "Sex, Shame & Tears."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.