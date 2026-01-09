Bradley Cooper compares living in Los Angeles to high school, says it left him ‘f---ing miserable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles left Bradley Cooper feeling "f---ing miserable."

Cooper opened up about feeling depressed while living in L.A. in his mid-twenties during an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. The "American Sniper" star compared the city to New York's built-in sense of community.

L.A.'s "compartmentalized" layout left him feeling isolated and on the outside looking in, even while surrounded by the industry’s constant buzz.

Cooper noted that he "got very depressed" after arriving in the California city. "I was like, ‘This is high school all over again,’" he said. Cooper had been "in heaven" while attending grad school in New York City. "Then I get this job that I think is going to be the holy grail, and I'm miserable."

"L.A. for me, it was — I think for me at least — was the geography," Cooper said. "Going from New York City where, you know, you can go to Bar Six, which is on Sixth Avenue. No matter who you are, you go there with a couple friends, like you just feel like you're in a cool place or a place that's vibrant."

"L.A. — it's like if I wasn't at work, I was in that first floor of the house or my rental car. And that was it."

The now 51-year-old actor headed to L.A. for a role in "Alias" early in his career.

Cooper explained that the city felt "compartmentalized." Although he felt isolated, the "Hangover" star knew of all the events happening around the city from the posters and billboards plastered around L.A.

Cooper said he sensed, "If you're not in, you're out."

"And I just remember thinking, like, somebody somewhere in this town is having a ball right now, and it's not me. Do you know what I mean? And then that just leads to, how can I cope?"

"And like not getting into bars, clubs, you know, like girls not really looking at you, all that stuff," Cooper added. "And all of a sudden, it's like seventh grade, and I'm 25 years old. And it's, like — and I should be happy, because … by the end of this year, I'm going to pay off my student loan. But I'm f---ing miserable, and what's wrong with me?"

