©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper compares living in Los Angeles to high school, says it left him ‘f---ing miserable'

'American Sniper' star Bradley Cooper opened up about becoming 'depressed' while filming 'Alias' in his mid-twenties on Joe Rogan's podcast

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Los Angeles left Bradley Cooper feeling "f---ing miserable."

Cooper opened up about feeling depressed while living in L.A. in his mid-twenties during an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. The "American Sniper" star compared the city to New York's built-in sense of community.

L.A.'s "compartmentalized" layout left him feeling isolated and on the outside looking in, even while surrounded by the industry’s constant buzz.

Cooper noted that he "got very depressed" after arriving in the California city. "I was like, ‘This is high school all over again,’" he said. Cooper had been "in heaven" while attending grad school in New York City. "Then I get this job that I think is going to be the holy grail, and I'm miserable."

Bradley Cooper at the Met Gala

Bradley Cooper spoke openly about feeling "f---ing miserable" while living in Los Angeles during his 20s. (Theo Wargo/WireImage)

"L.A. for me, it was — I think for me at least — was the geography," Cooper said. "Going from New York City where, you know, you can go to Bar Six, which is on Sixth Avenue. No matter who you are, you go there with a couple friends, like you just feel like you're in a cool place or a place that's vibrant."

"L.A. — it's like if I wasn't at work, I was in that first floor of the house or my rental car. And that was it."

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner in a scene from "Alias"

Bradley Cooper headed to L.A. after landing a role on "Alias," starring alongside Jennifer Garner. (Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The now 51-year-old actor headed to L.A. for a role in "Alias" early in his career.

Cooper explained that the city felt "compartmentalized." Although he felt isolated, the "Hangover" star knew of all the events happening around the city from the posters and billboards plastered around L.A.

Bradley Cooper smiles while wearing glasses

The "American Sniper" star said L.A.’s "compartmentalized" layout left him feeling isolated and depressed. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

Bradley Cooper at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Bradley Cooper admitted he questioned why he wasn’t happier despite his newfound career success and financial stability. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Cooper said he sensed, "If you're not in, you're out."

"And I just remember thinking, like, somebody somewhere in this town is having a ball right now, and it's not me. Do you know what I mean? And then that just leads to, how can I cope?"

"And like not getting into bars, clubs, you know, like girls not really looking at you, all that stuff," Cooper added. "And all of a sudden, it's like seventh grade, and I'm 25 years old. And it's, like — and I should be happy, because … by the end of this year, I'm going to pay off my student loan. But I'm f---ing miserable, and what's wrong with me?"

