Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt became a 'monster' on infamous 2016 plane fight, new docs reveal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Angelina Jolie said her ex-husband Brad Pitt was "becoming a monster" when he allegedly flew into a drunken rage during a 2016 fight on a plane that left their children scared, according to explosive FBI documents recently obtained by People magazine.

Jolie, 47, told authorities that Pitt "ranted" on the private flight from France to Los Angeles in front of their six children and "mimicked the behavior of a monster," screaming at them, People reported.

The kids were "shell-shocked" during the Sept. 14 blowup, said Jolie, who added that she was "frozen, scared and didn't know what to do" in the moment, according to the documents.

Pitt, 58, allegedly pounded the jet's ceiling, shook her and shoved her into a wall. She said she felt "like a hostage."

BRAD PITT CALLS ANGELINA JOLIE'S SALE OF STAKE IN FRENCH WINERY ‘VINDICTIVE’: LAWSUIT

When it looked "like he was going to attack" one of their children, who had called him a "prick," she admitted that she put her arm around his neck and squeezed.

The "Girl, Interrupted" star told officials that Pitt poured beer on her, spilled wine on the floor and caused approximately $25,000 in damage to the jet. Both parties reported injuries.

JUDGE SAYS BRAD PITT MUST PROVIDE DOCUMENTS TO EX ANGELINA JOLIE AMID BATTLE OVER FRENCH WINERY

Days later, the actress filed for divorce.

Authorities investigated the allegations after receiving an anonymous tip – but chose not to pursue charges against the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star, according to People.

Earlier this year, Jolie filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit under the pseudonym Jane Doe to obtain the FBI report related to the alleged assault, which was first confirmed by journalist Eriq Gardner of Puck.

A source close to Pitt said Jolie only requested the documents to revive the ugly incident and inflict pain on her ex-husband.

Pitt and Jolie have been in possession of the report for years, the source told People.

The Hollywood heavyweights finalized their divorce in 2019 but have continued to battle over custody and a French winery the pair bought together in happier times.

Pitt accused Jolie in a lawsuit of selling her stake in Chateau Miraval to a Russian oligarch behind his back to wound him.

The resurrection of the FBI report is the latest strike, the source said.

"It's wave after wave of attempts to hurt him," the source added. "What are the motivations of a person to take up court time and public resources in filing an anonymous FOIA request for material they have had for years? There's only one: to inflict the most amount of pain on her ex. There is no benefit to this. It is harmful to the children and the entire family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pitt and Jolie have both publicly spoken about the disintegration of their marriage.

The Academy-Award winner told the Guardian that she didn't take her decision to split from Pitt lightly.

"It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," she said, adding, "There's a lot I can't say."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In an interview with GQ Style in 2017, Pitt lamented, "It is a drag to have certain things drug out in public and misconstrued."