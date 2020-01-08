Brad Pitt says Quentin Tarantino is 'the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking'

Brad Pitt made a shocking remark about director Quentin Tarantino in a room full of Hollywood's elite.

The 56-year-old actor presented the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director with an award on Tuesday and made a comment about drugs that left the room puzzled.

"[Tarantino is] very verbose. He’s the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking," Pitt told the crowd at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, per Page Six.

According to the outlet, Pitt was presenting Tarantino with the best screenplay trophy at the New York Film Critics Circle awards ceremony. On Sunday, Pitt took home the Golden Globe award for best supporting actor for his role of Cliff Booth in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Pitt's comment comes days after the actor poked fun at his own life in the spotlight, calling himself "trash mag fodder" and calling attention to his "disaster of a personal life."

The actor may have been referencing the fact that all eyes were on him and ex, Jennifer Aniston, who entered the red carpet on Sunday within minutes of each other. Footage from the glamorous awards showed Aniston showing support for Pitt during his acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, Tarantino snagged the globes for best screenplay of a motion picture and best director of a motion picture. He announced last year that the ninth film of his career could be his last.