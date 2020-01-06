Jennifer Aniston laughs off Brad Pitt's Golden Globes joke about his dating life

Jennifer Aniston couldn’t help but laugh when her ex Brad Pitt made fun of his own high-profile dating life at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The 56-year-old actor took home the award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his part in the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” During his acceptance speech, he cracked a joke about his dating life being incredibly potent media fodder, prompting a laugh from both the crowd and his ex.

“I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because, any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating… and it would just be awkward,” the star joked.

The camera was fixed on Aniston, 50, who was nominated -- but lost -- for her role on Apple TV’s “The Morning Show.” She could be seen laughing at the joke along with her co-star Reese Witherspoon and others.

The two seem to be particularly friendly as of late and even went to the same post-show after-party, according to EOnline. Although they reportedly didn't spend too much time together at the party, they were spotted briefly interacting in a very non-romantic way.

Pitt and Aniston were married for nearly five years from 2000, to 2005 before they broke up and he began a relationship with Angelina Jolie. However, despite the split, the duo have remained civil over the years. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Globes red carpet Sunday, he even commented on their friendship.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Pitt told the outlet after host Kevin Frazier explained that many fans are hoping to see a photo of the former couple together at the show.

"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand," the actor teased before adding: "That was a play on 'Friends.' They were saying that."

Last month, the "Ad Astra" star attended the "Friends" alum's star-studded holiday party, along with about 50 of Aniston's friends, according to multiple reports at the time. Pitt and Aniston are both single at the moment, with him having separated from Jolie in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together. Meanwhile, Aniston split with Justin Theroux in February 2018 after two-and-a-half years of marriage.