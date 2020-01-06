Tom Hanks' reaction to Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes monologue goes viral

Tom Hanks kicked off 2020 with a new meme.

The 63-year-old didn’t hide his stunned reaction to Golden Globes’ host Ricky Gervais and his shocking monologue during the televised ceremony on Sunday night.

The actor’s eyes widen and jaw dropped as Gervais, 58, joked about Felicity Huffman’s recent stint in prison following her college admissions scandal. At one point, the star, who was sitting next to his wife Rita Wilson, appeared tense as he looked away from the stage.

“I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” said Gervais. “It’s her daughter I feel sorry for. That must be the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to her, and her dad was in ‘Wild Hogs.’”

Viewers immediately took to social media where they weighed in on the comical moment.

“Tom Hanks is the only thing world watching at the #GoldenGlobes,” tweeted one viewer.

“When your parents yell at your siblings,” joked another.

“When your friend goes against your advice,” tweeted one user.

“This day in history: Tom Hanks witnesses the brutal assassination of actress Felicity Huffman,” chimed another.

Huffman served 11 days in prison for her role in the national college admissions scandal that exposed the actress and others' illegal schemes of buying their kids admission into some of the country's most prestigious schools.

The 57-year-old "Desperate Housewives" star pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter Sophia's answers on the SAT.

She considered committing the same illegal act for her younger daughter but decided against it.

In addition to serving time in prison, Huffman also received one year of probation, was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

The Emmy-award winning actress had tears in her eyes as she apologized to U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani ahead of her sentencing.

"I'm sorry to you, judge. I am deeply sorry to the students, parents and colleges impacted by my actions," she said. "I am sorry to my daughters and my husband. I have betrayed them all."