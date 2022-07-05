Brad Pitt says he has prosopagnosia, rare disorder that causes face blindness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt believes he has face blindness.

Pitt, 58, recently admitted in an interview with GQ he thinks he has prosopagnosia, a rare disorder that causes people not to recognize faces. However, Pitt has never been officially diagnosed.

The disorder is usually present at birth and will affect sufferers for most of their lives, according to the NHS.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor told GQ he has a hard time recognizing people and worries that his disorder has led to people seeing him as "aloof, inaccessible, self-absorbed," according to the article.

"Nobody believes me! I wanna meet another," he told Ottessa Moshfegh when she revealed her husband believes he has the same condition.

This is not the first time Pitt has insisted he has prosopagnosia.

"So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them," he told Esquire back in 2013. "Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I’ll say, ‘Thank you for helping me.’ But I piss more people off."

"You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being egotistical. You’re being conceited.’ But it’s a mystery to me, man," he continued. "I can’t grasp a face, and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view. I am going to get it tested."

It's unclear if Pitt has had official testing done.

A representative for Pitt did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.