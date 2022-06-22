Brad Pitt on 'last leg' of acting career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt teased his upcoming retirement from Hollywood in a recent interview.

While speaking with GQ, Pitt, 58, hinted he is in the last stretch of his career.

"I consider myself on my last leg," Pitt told the outlet before adding, "this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Pitt began acting at the age of 22 after he left the University of Missouri just before receiving his degree in Journalism. The actor had planned to pursue a career as an art director, but ended up landing roles in "Another World" and "Growing Pains" after taking acting classes.

BRAD PITT ACCUSES ANGELINA JOLIE OF INTENTIONALLY HARMING HIM BY SELLING CHATEAU MIRAVAL TO RUSSIAN OLIGARCH

Pitt would go on to land roles in "Thelma & Louise," "Moneyball" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

Creating things and making things is something that Pitt has always enjoyed doing.

"I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art," Pitt told the outlet. "I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way."

As the actor enters the last stretch of his career, Pitt remains embroiled in a divorce battle from estranged wife, Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie were married for two years before the actress filed for divorce in 2016, effectively ending their 12-year relationship.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two became legally single in 2019.

Since his divorce, Pitt has made a handful of life-style changes - including getting sober.

"I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe," Pitt told GQ. "Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me."

Pitt also made the decision to stop smoking cigarettes at the start of the coronavirus pandemic after he realized he could not just cut back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day," he told the outlet. "It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges."

Pitt's latest project "Bullet Train" hits theaters on Aug. 5.