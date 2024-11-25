Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon's romance heats up as they plan a 'cozy' holiday with family: report

Brad Pitt's romance with girlfriend Ines de Ramon continues to heat up as the two plan to spend the holidays with each other's families.

Pitt and Ramon "will be spending Thanksgiving together and want to be cozy with their families," a source told People magazine.

"They both love to cook and will be cooking together for everyone," the insider added.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Pitt for comment.

Pitt and Ramon's relationship was confirmed in November 2022. Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie were declared legally single in 2019, allowing him to marry Ramon if he'd like.

"Being declared legally single in 2019 has the benefit of allowing them to somewhat move on with their lives and at least consider themselves both separate and not married," divorce attorney Kara Chrobak, a shareholder in Buchalter's Denver office, previously explained to Fox News Digital.

However, Pitt and de Ramon don't seem to be in any rush with their relationship, sources told Us Weekly.

"Brad and Ines both feel like they’ve met their soulmate," an insider said previously. Another source claimed the two aren't "pushing for an engagement. They know how serious they are [about each other]; they don’t need rings to prove it."

Pitt and Ramon have seemingly taken their relationship to the next level publicly — with the jewelry designer attending multiple events with the actor in recent months.

The couple finally attended their first red carpet together after nearly two years of dating in September.

Ramon and Pitt were spotted at the Venice Film Festival alongside George Clooney and his wife Amal. The "Bullet Train" star wore a black tux while Ramon stunned in a one-shoulder white gown.

A source told People magazine their relationship started out as "fun and casual," but the two realized they "have something special" after moving in together in February.

Pitt and Ramon "are serious about their relationship and making plans for the future," the insider told the outlet.

