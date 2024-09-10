Brad Pitt, 60, shows off wild side in middle-age romance with new gal pal: PHOTOS

Red carpet debut

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Pitt's latest film, "Wolfs." The two posed with their arms around each other and smiled for the cameras.

On the carpet, Pitt wore an all-black outfit, with flared trousers and a jacket with silk accents, while de Ramon wore a floor-length figure-hugging one-shoulder white gown with ruching on the sides and midsection.

While the couple has mainly kept their relationship out of the spotlight since rumors of them getting together first arose in November 2022, a source told People in August, "He's serious about Ines. He's very happy and enjoys spending time with her."

Houndstooth love

Following their big red carpet debut in Venice, the couple stepped out in New York City.

Pitt stepped out wearing a white bucket hat and a white hoodie, which he paired with black and white pants in a houndstooth pattern. He finished the look off with white sneakers and sunglasses. De Ramon wore a cream colored long sleeve shirt with matching pants, pairing the look with white shoes, sunglasses and a beige crossbody purse.

All yellow

The couple were spotted in contrasting outfits when walking through the streets of New York earlier in September.

De Ramon wore a fluffy pale orange sweater, tucked into a matching skirt, pairing the look with tan close-toed heels and a white purse. Pitt, on the other hand, went for an all-yellow look, wearing a yellow jacket over a white shirt, along with flared yellow trousers and black sunglasses.

F1 Grand Prix

De Ramon and Pitt made a splash when they appeared together at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain in Northampton, England, in July 2024.

The jewelry executive kept things simple, wearing a long-sleeve pastel blue dress, which she paired with a gold necklace and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Pitt wore a yellow corduroy zip-up jacket over a white T-shirt and white pants. He paired the look with a yellow and white checkered bucket hat and sunglasses.

While at the races, the trailer for Pitt's upcoming movie, "F1," which features him playing a former Formula 1 driver on his way to making a comeback, premiered. The film is set for release in June 2025.

Romantic night out

Pitt and de Ramon were spotted during a romantic night out in New York City, with the actor's outfit featuring a special nod to his new girlfriend.

The "Ocean's Eleven" star wore a white button-down shirt, left partially unbuttoned to show off his upper chest, which he paired with red and white pants. He finished the look off with white shoes, sunglasses and a pendant necklace with the letter "I" on it, seemingly paying tribute to his girlfriend.

De Ramon, on the other hand, wore a black vest with a deep plunging neckline, and low-rise black trousers to also show off her midriff. She paired the look with a white handbag and heeled black boots.