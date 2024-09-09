Brad Pitt flaunts style on date night with Ines de Ramon, wears her initial around his neck

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon enjoyed a romantic night out in New York City and the actor wore a new piece of jewelry.

On Sept. 8, Pitt wore a white button down with the buttons partially undone and a bright pair of red and white houndstooth pattern pants. He also wore a pendant around his neck with the initial "I," a nod seemingly for de Ramon.

De Ramon wore a deep-plunging, black vest with loose black pants. The 31-year-old paired her look with a white handbag and heeled black boots.

Earlier this month, the "Ocean’s 11" star, 60, and the jewelry designer, 34, made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival.

Pitt and de Ramon first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 when they were photographed together at a Bono concert along with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

At the time, People magazine reported the couple had been "dating for a few months" and "Brad is really into" her.

A source who knows Pitt added, "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

She was also spotted with him for his past two birthdays, including his 60th last December .

The 34-year-old jewelry designer was previously married to "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley for approximately three years before splitting in 2022.

Pitt has been in two high-profile marriages, the first with Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005.

During their marriage, they formed the production company Plan B.

"We started this little company underground, didn't really talk about it because we didn't want to be accused of being actors who have vanity deals where you don't do anything," Aniston told The Guardian in 2004.

Pitt didn’t make many comments about his relationship with Aniston until after their divorce.

In 2011, he told Parade, "It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn't living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage [to Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn't."

He later clarified his comments in a statement, saying, "The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself — and that I am responsible for."

Pitt and Aniston’s breakup was infamous after Pitt began a relationship with Angelina Jolie after meeting on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2003.

They dated for several years and became parents to six children: Maddox and Zahara, both initially adopted by Jolie; Shiloh, their first biological child together; Pax, adopted in 2007 by the couple; and their twins, Knox and Vivienne.

After several years together, Pitt and Jolie were engaged in 2012. The "Fight Club" star told CBS News at the time they were "getting a lot of pressure from the kids" to get engaged.

"It means something to them, and they're, you know, they have questions when their friends' parents are married and, ‘Why is that?’" Pitt said. "We will someday. We will… [But the kids say], 'Get mommy a ring!' Okay, I will. I will."

They married in 2014 at Château Miraval in France. Two years later, they divorced, citing irreconcilable differences.

