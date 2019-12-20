Expand / Collapse search
Brad Pitt spent a low-key birthday with just some of his kids: report

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Brad Pitt is reportedly ringing in both his 56th birthday and the holidays with his kids in a low-key way at his Los Angeles home.

The actor celebrated his birthday on Dec. 18 with a visit from his youngest children that he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie according to a source who spoke with E! News. The duo filed for divorce in 2016 and were locked in a bitter custody battle until 2018.

The source claims that Pitt’s youngest three kids joined him on his birthday at his home for a bit before leaving with their bodyguard to go “straight back to Angelina’s house.”

Pitt and Jolie share Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara. 14, Shiloh, 13, Knox, 11 and Vivienne, 11. It’s unclear why the older children did not show up for their dad’s birthday.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

It was previously revealed that he’s set to spend Christmas Eve with the kids as well in a kind of loose family tradition. However, for Christmas Day they’re expected to return to their mom.

“He will see them for his birthday and for Christmas Eve," a different insider told E! News. "It's the same arrangement they have had recently. The kids will come over to Brad's house and spend the day with him. They have some traditions where they eat and exchange gifts. They play music and just hang out. Brad always wants to make it special for them and loves to see the excitement in their eyes. He tries to get them thoughtful gifts and something for them to experience. The most important thing is just being together and being a family. He's excited to see them and have them be with him at home. That's really the only thing he wants."

Angelina Jolie with children Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening at Crosby Street Hotel on Feb. 25, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

Although all six children are reportedly invited, the source said only the youngest three are expected to join him for the holiday.

Jolie, 44, filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly 12 years together. Authorities previously investigated allegations that Pitt was abusive toward his then-15-year-old son Maddox on a private flight, but sources familiar with the case said the actor was cleared of any wrongdoing.