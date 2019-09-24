Brad Pitt on Angelina Jolie divorce: 'I had to understand my own culpability'

Brad Pitt says he's examining his responsibility in his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

In an interview with NPR, Pitt was asked if his split from the Oscar winner influenced his performance.

“I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not," said Pitt, who stars in "Ad Astra."

“A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that ... one needs to understand," the 55-year-old said. "I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better,” he said. “Because I don’t want to go on like this.”

In an interview with The New York Times earlier this month, Pitt revealed he sought help from Alcoholic Anonymous after Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

“I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” he said.

He also confessed previously that he used alcohol and marijuana as numbing agents before Brangelina's breakup.

“I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something," he told GQ Style in May 2017. "Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um — cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I'm running from feelings."

"I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem," he said. "And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again.”

Jolie, 44, filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly 12 years together. The couple share six children.

Authorities investigated allegations that Pitt was abusive toward his then-15-year-old son Maddox on a private flight, but sources familiar with the case said the actor was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.