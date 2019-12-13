Brad Pitt will spend birthday and holidays with some of his children: report

Brad Pitt is in for an exciting holiday season in the company of some of his children.

Pitt, who turns 56 on Dec. 18, is set to spend his birthday and the holidays with Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Pitt shares his kids with Angelina Jolie.

An unnamed source that spoke to Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news. The source also did not provide any information as to why kids Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14, will not be present for Pitt’s celebration — but noted that the children are always welcome at Pitt’s home.

The source further noted that all six children will be with ex-wife Jolie on Christmas Day.

Pitt has recently been subject to rumors of dating new women, which he quickly denied. Since Pitt’s ex-wife, Jolie, filed for divorce in September 2016, the public has seen many female companions reportedly linked to the bankable box office draw.

According to Entertainment Tonight, while still embattled in the former couple's divorce proceedings, Pitt saw himself fielding rumors he was seeing MIT professor Neri Oxman. In September, it was jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa the rumored new girlfriend. Most recently, the 55-year-old has been spotted with actress Alia Shawkat on multiple occasions, prompting fans to speculate whether they were an item.

When The New York Times recently asked Pitt point-blank if he reads the stories printed about him, the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” star said he doesn’t necessarily try to avoid it, but: “I just don’t seek it out.”

Pitt insisted all of the rumors about him dating an exorbitant number of women are completely false.

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.