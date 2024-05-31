Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's daughter files to drop Pitt from legal last name on 18th birthday

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed court documents on May 27 requesting Pitt be removed from her legal last name

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard Video

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard

Legal experts May Mailman and Bryan Rotella weigh in on the 'Brangelina' feud over the sale of French vineyard stakes involving a Russian oligarch on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh reportedly filed paperwork dropping Pitt from her legal last name on her 18th birthday.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt requested the legal name change in documents filed May 27, a representative for her mother confirmed to People magazine.

Pitt's relationship with his children has allegedly been strained since the "Bullet Train" actor and Jolie first began their divorce proceedings back in 2016. At the time, Jolie cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her split from Pitt and requested sole custody of all six children they share.

In May 2021, a private judge ruled Pitt and Jolie would share custody of their children 50/50.

ANGELINA JOLIE ACCUSED OF SABOTAGING BRAD PITT'S RELATIONSHIP WITH THEIR KIDS AMID WINERY BATTLE

Angelina Jolie on opening night of The Outsiders

Angelina Jolie was recently accused of attempting to sabotage Brad Pitt's relationship with their children. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for both Pitt and Jolie.

At least two more of Pitt's children also choose to go without Pitt's last name, although it's unclear whether any have also filed paperwork for a legal name change.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was listed simply as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for "The Outsiders," which was produced by Jolie.

Angelina Jolie attends an event with her daughter and Kristen Bell

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Kristen Bell attend the opening night performance of "Reefer Madness: The Musical" at The Whitley on May 30. (Getty Images)

In a video shared by Essence, Zahara Jolie-Pitt was introduced as "Zahara Marley Jolie" as she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College.

Pitt and Jolie share six children; Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina Jolie and her kids at "The Eternals" premiere

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Pitt recently accused Jolie of intentionally sabotaging his relationship with the couple's kids as the legal battle over Château Miraval continues to rage on. Pitt sued Jolie for breach of contract after the "Maleficient" actress sold her portion of the winery to the Stoli group.

Jolie allegedly encouraged the children she shares with Pitt to "avoid spending time" with the actor during custody visits, a former security guard wrote in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Tony Webb, who ran SRS Global, mentioned the alleged sabotage in a 12-page declaration filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in connection with the couple's ongoing legal battle over their winery, Château Miraval. Pitt and Jolie are currently fighting over non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in court after the "Girl, Interrupted" actress claimed she had backed out of the winery sale because Pitt had been requiring her to sign an agreement.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend a premiere

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016. Despite requesting sole custody, the couple were awarded 50/50 joint custody. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Brad Pitt suing Angelina Jolie over her sale of stake in winery

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still battling over Château Miraval. (Michel Gangne/AFP )

Webb claimed that Jolie's aide Michael Vieira had called him to remind him that two security guards were under NDAs and couldn't testify in Pitt and Jolie's custody battle.

"During the call, Mr. Vieira told me that he had heard that two contractors who had provided personal security for Ms. Jolie through SRS Global might be testifying in the family court case," Webb said in the court docs. "Mr. Vieira then asked me to stop these two individuals from testifying."

"I understood that Mr. Vieira was making this request on behalf of Ms. Jolie. I explained to Mr. Vieira that I had no power to stop them, because they were independent contractors and not employees," he explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending