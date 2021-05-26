Expand / Collapse search
Brad Pitt granted joint custody kids with Angelina Jolie

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News

Brad Pitt has been granted joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie, bringing an end to a lengthy court battle that came amid the celebrities’ high-profile divorce. 

The Oscar-winner, 57 and Jolie, 46 have been locked in a legal battle over custody of their six kids for nearly five years. According to court documents viewed by Fox News, Pitt was finally granted a favorable ruling by Judge John Ouderkirk, a private judge hired by the former couple following months of behind-the-scenes litigation. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

