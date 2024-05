Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

A Los Angeles judge ruled Angelina Jolie must provide non-disclosure agreements for an eight-year period as part of the legal battle over the French winery she co-owned with Brad Pitt, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

While Pitt, 60, was victorious in the courtroom, a source close to Jolie, 48, said the move may be a fruitless endeavor and could extend an already arduous court case over Château Miraval.

"Pitt and his team know that these NDAs are never going to see the light of day at trial. This is all for the press," a source told Fox News Digital. "They also know that this will force Angie to spend resources tracking all of this information down, which is just another way to drain her resources and punish her for leaving."

Judge Lia Martin ruled Jolie must produce "all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody or control" from 2014 through February 2022 within 60 calendar days of the order, which was in response to a request Pitt previously filed.

The NDAs in question are of interest to his legal team because they include Jolie's "purported justifications for refusing to adhere to her contractual obligations to Pitt" from when she sold her shares of the winery behind Pitt's back.

A Pitt source said the ruling was a "crushing blow" to Jolie's battle over the award-winning winery, which could potentially undermine her central defense. Jolie's attorneys, however, are "more than happy" to comply with the judge's orders.

"Common NDAs are simply not comparable to Mr. Pitt’s last-second demand to try and cover up his personal misconduct," Jolie's attorney, Paul Murphy, told Fox News Digital. "We are more than happy to turn them over, and we are gratified that the court acknowledged that the only potential relevance is to the unconscionability of Mr. Pitt’s conduct, a now confirmed key issue in this case.

"The judge’s ruling completely opens the door to discovery on all issues related to Pitt’s abuse. We welcome that transparency in all parties’ discovery responses, including Mr. Pitt’s. Angelina looks forward to the eventual end of this litigation with its false narratives that continue to hurt the family and interfere with their ability to heal."

The former couple bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship. Jolie attempted to sell her company, Nouvel, to Tenute Del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, in 2021, effectively transferring her 50% ownership interest in Miraval. Pitt has fought this sale, claiming the move breached a contract between the two.

Jolie's company claimed Pitt has been the mastermind of a "vindictive campaign" to "loot" the profitable business since she first filed for divorce in 2016.

Nouvel accused Pitt of "hijacking" Château Miraval and "wasting" the company's assets on unnecessary renovation projects, including spending $1 million on swimming pool renovations, according to court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

In March, the court rejected Jolie’s claim Pitt’s lawsuit was frivolous and malicious and gave the green light for a trial.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.