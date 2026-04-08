Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of dragging out $164M winery dispute as key evidence allegedly disappears

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Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of dragging out the former couple's intense $164 million winery dispute as key evidence allegedly slips away.

Jolie requested to push the trial start date by nine months to late 2027 as the two continue to argue over whether the actress breached her contract with Pitt when selling her stake in the jointly owned vineyard, Miraval. Pitt's legal team insisted the delay risks the loss of critical witness testimony, claiming "important evidence is disappearing."

"One key witness, Ms. Jolie’s former business manager, Terry Bird, has unfortunately passed away," a joint status report obtained by Fox News Digital read. "Plaintiffs understand that another potential key witness, Ms. Jolie’s transactional lawyer, Laurent Schummer, is likely too ill to testify. This is yet another reason that a nine-month delay of the trial date would prejudice Plaintiffs."

Pitt's team further argued the ongoing winery dispute has left him "deprived of the quiet enjoyment of his home in France."

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"The wine business associated with the French château has also suffered, as the business has been stymied by the dispute between the château’s indirect shareholders and by Stoli’s repeated efforts to interfere with, and gain control of, the château," the court docs claimed. Stoli Group’s subsidiary acquired Jolie’s stake in the winery. "This dispute should be resolved as soon as possible so that all parties—including Mr. Pitt—can move on with their lives."

Jolie's team claimed there is "no evidence anywhere" that Pitt's ability to live in the chateau "has been impacted by this case one iota."

Jolie's team pointed to the complexity of the Miraval case as the main reason behind the proposed delay. According to the court filing, the case simply isn't ready, as it hinges on ongoing international discovery, unresolved legal issues and incomplete evidence gathering. Her team noted key depositions haven't even begun, major discovery disputes remain and even the full list of parties isn’t finalized due to pending motions and appeals.

A source close to the proceedings told Fox News Digital the parties are in the process of working out an agreed trial date.

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Legal experts weighed in on Jolie’s apparent effort to delay the winery trial, linking the move to shifting momentum in Pitt’s favor.

"Angelina Jolie is almost certainly trying to delay the trial out of concern of an adverse decision, especially since Brad recently secured a favorable ruling against her," Jordan Matthews, of Holtz Matthews LLP, told Fox News Digital.

The lawyer added, "Her request for a trial continuance makes it look like she’s hiding information and looks weak."

Entertainment attorney Tre Lovell explained Jolie's request to push the trial start back isn't "necessarily a weakness."

"If the trial date is pushed to November 2027, and Pitt’s ability to enjoy the winery is impacted, he may be more inclined to work a deal as opposed to waiting another year and a half," Lovell, of The Lovell Firm, told Fox News Digital. "So, he has a significant reason to have the trial as soon as possible."

Lovell also underscored how logistical hurdles in the court system can stall cases well beyond their original timelines.

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"The legal process can often be bogged down with issues that come up and push trial dates but with many of the courts in Los Angeles having so many cases, once a trial is continued, there may not be another available date for more than a year."

Pitt first sued Jolie over the sale of her stake in Château Miraval in 2022 after the actress sold her stake to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group. Jolie attempted to sell her company, Nouvel, to Tenute Del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, in 2021, effectively transferring her 50% ownership interest in Miraval.

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Pitt has fought this sale , claiming the move breached a contract between the two.

Pitt and Jolie bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship. After Pitt sued Jolie, the actress' company accused the actor of running a "vindictive campaign" to "loot" the profitable business since she first filed for divorce in 2016.

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Nouvel accused Pitt of "hijacking" Château Miraval and "wasting" the company's assets on unnecessary renovation projects, including spending $1 million on swimming pool renovations, according to court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

Pitt and Jolie are expected to face off in court over the winery dispute in 2027.