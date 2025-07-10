Brad Pitt's aggressive legal move could expose Angelina Jolie's private messages

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's dispute over the former couple's vineyard seemingly has no end in sight.

Pitt first sued Jolie over the sale of her stake in Château Miraval in 2022 after the actress sold her stake to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group. As the ex-couple continued to fight over whether the sale broke any contractual obligation, Pitt sought what he believes to be crucial evidence in the case.

Pitt's legal team recently filed a motion to compel a deposition from Stoli Group's Alexey Oliynik. The "F1" star also demanded communications between Oliynik and Jolie regarding the sale, according to the filing obtained by Fox News Digital.

If the judge rules in favor of Pitt's motion, Jolie's text messages could be up for grabs.

"The Stoli affiliated entity that bought Jolie’s interest in Miraval has been avoiding deposition with a baseless objection," a source familiar with the case told Fox News Digital. "So, the legal team had to go to court and seek an order."

Oliynik has refused to participate in the deposition, citing his Swiss citizenship and additional foreign laws.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Pitt and Jolie for comment.

The former couple bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship. Jolie attempted to sell her company, Nouvel, to Tenute Del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, in 2021, effectively transferring her 50% ownership interest in Miraval. Pitt has fought this sale, claiming the move breached a contract between the two.

Meanwhile, Jolie's company claimed Pitt has been the mastermind of a "vindictive campaign" to "loot" the profitable business since she first filed for divorce in 2016.

Nouvel accused Pitt of "hijacking" Château Miraval and "wasting" the company's assets on unnecessary renovation projects, including spending $1 million on swimming pool renovations, according to court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

Pitt and Jolie are expected to face off in court over the winery dispute, although a date has not been set at this time.

With the winery battle still underway, the two recently reached a settlement agreement on their long-standing divorce. Pitt and Jolie first began dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." In 2014, they chose to get married.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, alleging Pitt had become violent with her and their children during a private jet flight. While the two were declared legally single in 2019, the divorce wasn't finalized until December 2024.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt," Jolie's lawyer, James Simon, told Fox News Digital in a statement at the time. "She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long, ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

