‘Boy Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel shares the family rules that saved her from dark side of Hollywood

Actress landed role at age 12 and starred in hit series for seven years

By Sarah Sotoodeh , Larry Fink Fox News
The "Boy Meets World" alum says her parents made sure acting never came before being a kid.

Danielle Fishel knows the importance of family.

After her performance on "Dancing with the Stars," the actress spoke candidly about how her loved ones kept her grounded in Hollywood, despite her childhood fame.

"My family is the thing that keeps me grounded," the "Boy Meets World" star told Fox News Digital, while standing next to her dance partner Pasha Pashkov.

"My family didn't need me to have a job, but they allowed me to have a job because I wanted it. And because of that, they then made sure I still came home from work and picked up the dog poop in the backyard," the actress said. 

DANIELLE FISHEL SAYS SHE WAS ALMOST FIRED AT 12 YEARS OLD AFTER HER FIRST DAY OF "BOY MEES WORLD"

Danielle Fishel in a polka dot dress

Danielle Fishel explains how she stayed grounded in Hollywood as a child star. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

"Every morning I still had to make my bed, and they never let me go to like, you know, teen nightclubs," Fishel explained.

Fishel became a household name on the hit series "Boy Meets World," starring as Topanga Lawrence-Matthews.

WATCH: DANIELLE FISHEL EXPLAINS HOW HER CONFIDENCE HAS GROWN EACH WEEK ON 'DANCING WITH THE STARS'

She landed the role at age 12, starring in the show for seven years.

Fishel added that her core friend group, whom she has known since high school, was also what kept her grounded while navigating stardom at such a young age.

Danielle Fishel with Ben Savage and Rider Strong on the Boy Meets World set

Danielle Fishel pictured with Rider Strong and Ben Savage. (Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The star said her mom told her, "'If you don't want to do this anymore, you just say the word and I will whip this car around so fast your head will spin.'"

Fishel explained that her mom's advice would always come to mind when she started taking things for granted.

"My mom would remind me that like this was, at one time, a dream for me. And if it no longer becomes a dream, then let it go. And then I would think to myself, 'Is this still a dream? No, it's still a dream.' And you just keep going," the actress said.

Danielle Fishel dances with Pasha Pashkov during the Oct. 21, 2025 episode of Dancing With The Stars

Danielle Fishel pictured with her dance partner Pasha Pashkov during their performance on Oct. 21, 2025. (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

The actress and dancing pro most recently performed to No Good Deed from Wicked, earning a score of 36 out of 40.

Fishel credited Pasha with helping her grow her confidence on the dance floor, noting that he "continues to really challenge me, which I appreciate."

The former child star also said she has been feeling "comfortable in my body, more like I kind of know what I'm doing, more familiar with just the space and what the days and nights are like."

Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage on the first season of Boy Meets World

Danielle Fishel pictured with co-star Ben Savage on an episode of Boy Meets World. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"My confidence has definitely grown each week," despite how difficult the choreography can be.

"He could have been like, well, I don't know if she's capable of it. Let's just make it easier. And he didn't. He said, ‘Look, this is what I want to do. Let’s see if we're capable of it.' And I just wanted to rise to that challenge."

The former "Full House" star said they rehearse every day of the week for four hours at a time.

