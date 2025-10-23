‘Boy Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel shares the family rules that saved her from dark side of Hollywood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Danielle Fishel knows the importance of family.

After her performance on "Dancing with the Stars," the actress spoke candidly about how her loved ones kept her grounded in Hollywood, despite her childhood fame.

"My family is the thing that keeps me grounded," the "Boy Meets World" star told Fox News Digital, while standing next to her dance partner Pasha Pashkov.

"My family didn't need me to have a job, but they allowed me to have a job because I wanted it. And because of that, they then made sure I still came home from work and picked up the dog poop in the backyard," the actress said.

"Every morning I still had to make my bed, and they never let me go to like, you know, teen nightclubs," Fishel explained.

Fishel became a household name on the hit series "Boy Meets World," starring as Topanga Lawrence-Matthews.

She landed the role at age 12, starring in the show for seven years.

Fishel added that her core friend group, whom she has known since high school, was also what kept her grounded while navigating stardom at such a young age.

The star said her mom told her, "'If you don't want to do this anymore, you just say the word and I will whip this car around so fast your head will spin.'"

Fishel explained that her mom's advice would always come to mind when she started taking things for granted.

"My mom would remind me that like this was, at one time, a dream for me. And if it no longer becomes a dream, then let it go. And then I would think to myself, 'Is this still a dream? No, it's still a dream.' And you just keep going," the actress said.

The actress and dancing pro most recently performed to No Good Deed from Wicked, earning a score of 36 out of 40.

Fishel credited Pasha with helping her grow her confidence on the dance floor, noting that he "continues to really challenge me, which I appreciate."

The former child star also said she has been feeling "comfortable in my body, more like I kind of know what I'm doing, more familiar with just the space and what the days and nights are like."

"My confidence has definitely grown each week," despite how difficult the choreography can be.

"He could have been like, well, I don't know if she's capable of it. Let's just make it easier. And he didn't. He said, ‘Look, this is what I want to do. Let’s see if we're capable of it.' And I just wanted to rise to that challenge."

