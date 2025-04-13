Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

‘Boy Meets World’ stars declare the ‘worst’ and most ‘idiotic’ episode of the series

The episode took place largely at a Hooters-style restaurant

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Several of the "Boy Meets World" cast members seemed to agree on which episode was the worst of the series.

On a recent episode of the show’s rewatch podcast, "Pod Meets World," Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle discussed the eighth episode of the sixth season, "You’re Married, You’re Dead," which they collectively dubbed "arguably the worst episode" of the show.

In the episode, Cory, played by Ben Savage, goes to a Hooters-style restaurant called Cleaváge to prove that though he’s married to Topanga, played by Fishel, he’s still one of the guys. But while there, he loses his engagement ring in the process.

Strong, who played Cory’s best friend Shawn, explained, "This episode felt very weird to me in that it felt like somebody had written a draft of an episode that was very clearly like Topanga is upset that Corey goes to essentially a strip club or Hooters. And then they kind of backed off of that by, like, having Topanga be very understanding."

Boy Meets World cast

Will Friedle (far left), Danielle Fishel (center), and Rider Strong (second from right) revealed which episode they think is the "worst" of the series.  (Craig Sjodin)

"This ranks up there with arguably the worst episode for me of the series for every reason."

— Will Friedle

"And in the rewrite, it's almost like everything the characters are saying is going against the actual plot, and so it felt kind of forced in a way, and then some of the jokes felt rushed," he continued. "I don't know. Something felt off. It felt like this was a bad tape night for some reason."

He also had issues with the fact that much of the cast wasn’t in the episode much, but admitted portions were "pretty funny" and praised his co-star Savage.

'Boy Meets World' cast

Strong didn't enjoy that much of the main cast was absent for a lot of the episode, but praised his co-star, Ben Savage. (James Sorensen)

But as an episode, "it just didn't land in certain parts for me."

Friedle, who played Cory’s older brother Eric, had even harsher criticism.

"This ranks up there with arguably the worst episode for me of the series for every reason," he said. 

Boy Meets World stars Will Friedle and Rider Strong on red carpet

Friedle had no hesitation, calling it "the worst episode" of the series "for every reason." (Getty Images)

"The entire episode I thought was idiotic," he said, adding that though people think he’s being harsh, "I know TV. This was not it. This was a bad episode of television all the way around. That's what I think about this episode."

Fishel agreed with her co-stars, mentioning she feels like maybe they weren’t in it as much because they could sense it was bad.

She also took issue with her character’s reaction to everything, saying, "And I am furious that they put the words, 'Well, as long as there's women willing to dance like that, there will be men to see them' in Topanga's mouth. How dare you? How dare you?"

Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel in a scene from "Boy Meets World"

Fishel didn't believe her character, Topanga, would react the way she did during the episode.  (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Fishel felt it went very much against Topanga’s character, adding, "If that’s a point you want to get in there, you better find someone else," further explaining she didn’t like that Topanga and Angela, (Trina McGee) bad-mouthed the female dancers in the episode.

"Boy Meets World" aired on ABC for seven seasons, from 1993 to 2000.

