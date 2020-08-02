Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

He was hospitalized July 11 and underwent three weeks of treatment

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 2Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, 77, was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after undergoing three weeks of treatment for the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

His actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, who is still in the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with the virus, made the announcement on Twitter, writing: “🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽”

He also gave an update on his status, as well: “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏 I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽”

Both were hospitalized July 11.

The Bachchans are often called Bollywood’s first family.

Left to right: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at HT Mumbais most stylish awards 2015 in Mumbai. (Photo by Milind Shelte/The India Today Group via Getty Images)

Left to right: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at HT Mumbais most stylish awards 2015 in Mumbai. (Photo by Milind Shelte/The India Today Group via Getty Images)

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Abhishek Bachchan’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter -- who both also contracted the virus -- left the hospital last week after recovering.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a top Bollywood actress.

Amitabh Bachchan’s wife, Jaya, is also an actress and a one-time member of Parliament. She did not contract the coronavirus.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with coronavirus along with his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with coronavirus along with his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The elder Bachchan has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and television host.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment