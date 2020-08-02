Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, 77, was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after undergoing three weeks of treatment for the coronavirus.

His actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, who is still in the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with the virus, made the announcement on Twitter, writing: “🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽”

He also gave an update on his status, as well: “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏 I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽”

Both were hospitalized July 11.

The Bachchans are often called Bollywood’s first family.

Abhishek Bachchan’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter -- who both also contracted the virus -- left the hospital last week after recovering.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a top Bollywood actress.

Amitabh Bachchan’s wife, Jaya, is also an actress and a one-time member of Parliament. She did not contract the coronavirus.

The elder Bachchan has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and television host.

