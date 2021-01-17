Blake Shelton wants to lose weight before marrying Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is looking to lose his quarantine weight before he walks down the aisle.

The 44-year-old country music singer opened up about his prenuptial health goal in a recent "Party Barn Radio" episode on Apple Music with fellow country music star Luke Bryan.

BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI'S ROMANCE: EVERYTHING THEY'VE SAID ABOUT THEIR LOVE FOLLOWING MARRIAGE PROPOSAL

On Thursday, Shelton admitted he wants to lose a few pounds before he marries Gwen Stefani.

I feel like if I say 10 [pounds], I have to do it," he told Bryan. "So 10. It's out there now. I can't let people down."

"I've readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you're taking a selfie from up above, because I can't even stand to look at myself in the mirror," Shelton joked. "So, I've rearranged them where they're kind of angled down, looking down on me, so I'm looking up and it's not so bad."

GWEN STEFANI RECALLS WONDERING, ‘WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH US?’ BEFORE BLAKE SHELTON PROPOSED

In September, Shelton poked fun at how much weight he gained throughout the coronavirus lockdowns on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The singer sarcastically joked that he couldn’t enjoy his gray-dyed hair because he had gained more than 100 pounds.

10 CELEBRITIES WHO GOT ENGAGED IN 2020

"I actually really liked it. I would have really liked it better had I not gained 117 pounds during quarantine," he told DeGeneres at the time. "I thought it made me look younger, but I was still just as fat. Now I'm actually trying to lose weight."

Despite how he might feel about his current weight, the 6-foot-5-tall singer said he is confident that Stefani will marry him.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shelton and Stefani went public with their engagement in October after five years of dating.

The country singer is two-times divorced, having been married to singer Miranda Lambert and school teacher Kaynette Williams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stefani divorced husband Gavin Rossdale after 14 years of marriage in 2016. The 51-year-old pop star and her former No Doubt bandmate received an annulment from the Catholic Church earlier this month, a source reportedly told Us Magazine.