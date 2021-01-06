Gwen Stefani recalls wondering, ‘What’s happening with us?’ before Blake Shelton proposed

Gwen Stefani is over the moon now that she's engaged to Blake Shelton — but the 51-year-old superstar has one question: Why didn't he pop the question sooner?

"We have no plans because of the pandemic," Stefani told Jimmy Fallon speaking of the couple's upcoming nuptials during an appearance on the "Tonight Show."

"It's like, 'Blake, why couldn't you have done it before? Now we can't have a wedding with the pandemic,'" she said. "[I'm] sitting around going, 'OK. Drag it out more.'"

Of the proposal itself, Stefani called it "pretty magical."

BLAKE SHELTON REVEALS HE HID GWEN STEFANI'S ENGAGEMENT RING IN HIS TRUCK FOR 'ABOUT A WEEK'

"Wasn't expecting it at the moment it happened at all," she admitted. "Didn't have any idea."

"I was sort of like, 'What's happening with us?'" Stefani added about their relationship before Shelton, 44, finally asked her to marry him.

10 CELEBRITIES WHO GOT ENGAGED IN 2020

"It was kind of in my mind, like, 'We've been together a long time now. What's going on?' I was in that place in my head," Stefani said.

Back in October, Stefani shared the engagement news on social media with a snap showing her kissing the country music singer while holding her left hand up to the camera, flashing her new ring.

"@blakeshelton yes please!" she captioned the snap.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shelton posted the same picture of the pair and captioned it: "thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

The couple began dating in 2015 after appearing on "The Voice" together as coaches the previous year. They've since appeared together on the singing competition several times, with Shelton having been a coach since Season 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons. Shelton and Miranda Lambert were married from 2011 to 2015.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.