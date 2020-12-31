10 celebrities who got engaged in 2020

They put a ring on it!

2020 wasn't a complete disaster for the celebrity couples who found love during a hopeless year.

Check out 10 stars who got engaged and plan to make it down the aisle in 2021!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

"The Voice" coaches have been dating since 2015 and got engaged in October 2020.

The duo has even released music together, such as the song "Happy Anywhere." Stefani and Shelton also duet on the tracks "Go Ahead And Break My Heart," "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and "Nobody But You."

Ariana Gomez and Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande announced that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez earlier this month.

The singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos of them together. Some of the personal snaps show off her brand new engagement ring.

"forever n then some," she captioned the post.

Gomez, a Los Angeles real estate agent, was first linked to the celebrity around Valentine’s Day. TMZ reported in late March that the duo had decided to quarantine together. After that, she made things official when Gomez starred in Grande and Justin Bieber's music video for "Stuck With U."

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa, the star of "Flip or Flop," became engaged to "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young in July after a year of dating.

"She said yes!" the HGTV star said. "#FlippingHerLastName."

In the caption of her own post, Young wrote, "The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!"

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James

Keshia Knight Pulliam, best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," is engaged to fellow actor Brad James.

The 39-year-old actor popped the big question to the 41-year-old actress in December after a year of dating.

"Keisha and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after," her rep told People magazine. The couple celebrated the exciting news with Pulliam's 3-year-old daughter, Ella, from her previous marriage.

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan

"Mean Girls" star Jonathan Bennett got engaged to his boyfriend, TV host Jaymes Vaughan, in November.

Bennett, who notably played Aaron Samuels in the 2004 comedy "Mean Girls," told People magazine about the proposal, which featured an original tune written by Vaughan and a producer friend while Bennett was away filming a project for Hallmark titled, "The Christmas House."

The couple began dating in 2017.

Bella Robertson and Jacob Mayo

"Duck Dynasty" star Bella Robertson became engaged to her boyfriend Jacob Mayo the day after Thanksgiving.

"I was thankful for you yesterday, I am thankful for you today, and now I get to be thankful for you the rest of my life! I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! I love you forever," Bella captioned a touching black-and-white photo of the couple that also read, "She said yes! Bella & Jacob."

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz

The 51-year-old "Friends" star revealed to People magazine in November that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, literary manager Molly Hurwitz.

"I decided to get engaged," Perry said. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Hurwitz, 29, and Perry have been dating since 2018.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry

Liam Payne and Maya Henry got engaged in August, his rep confirmed to Fox News.

Payne and Henry started dating two years ago but went public with their relationship with a post on social media in September 2019.

Heather Locklear and Chris Heisser

A rep for the "Melrose Place" star, 58, confirmed to Fox News in June that she is engaged to boyfriend Chris Heisser.

Heisser and Locklear were reportedly high school sweethearts who reconnected later in life.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss

"The Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley, 39, made the historic move to get engaged to contestant Dale Moss after just two weeks of filming.

The reality TV star admitted it was love at first sight when she met Moss, 32, on the first night of the show.