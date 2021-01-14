Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's romance: Everything they've said about their love following marriage proposal

After five years of dating, Blake Shelton stunned Gwen Stefani with a marriage proposal near the end of 2020, leaving their fan bases equally excited for what's to come.

The possibility of walking down the aisle for a second time is one Stefani, 51, had been frequently asked about in interviews and by fans during the power couple's dating years. The former No Doubt singer filed for divorce from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale in 2015 after 20 years together. Similarly, Shelton endured a public divorce from country star Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage. He was also previously married to and divorced from Kaynette Williams.

Just months into their engagement, Stefani and Shelton have both opened up about their past and future, including details of the country star getting down on one knee to what they have in store for a future ceremony.

Here's a look back at their romance and all the things the musicians have said about their love since becoming one step closer to officially saying "I do."

BLAKE SHELTON REVEALS HE HID GWEN STEFANI'S ENGAGEMENT RING IN HIS TRUCK FOR 'ABOUT A WEEK'

The proposal

On Oct. 27, 2020, Stefani shared the big news on Instagram with a snap showing her kissing the country music singer while holding her left hand up to the camera, showing off her new ring.

"@blakeshelton yes please!" she captioned the snap.

Shelton posted the same picture of the pair and captioned it: "thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

During an appearance on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in January, Stefani called the proposal "magical."

GWEN STEFANI AND BLAKE SHELTON ANNOUNCE ENGAGEMENT

"Wasn't expecting it at the moment it happened at all," she admitted. "Didn't have any idea."

"I was sort of like, 'What's happening with us?'" Stefani added about their relationship before Shelton, 44, finally asked her to marry him.

Involving Stefani's kids

Stefani shares three sons – Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 – with Rossdale. Shelton has no kids of his own but has seemingly grown close to Stefani's children.

Shortly after announcing their engagement, reports claimed that Shelton even asked Stefani's sons for their permission to wed the star before proposing.

A source close to Stefani told People magazine that Shelton reached out to her children before getting down on one knee and proposing to his longtime love.

10 CELEBRITIES WHO GOT ENGAGED IN 2020

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and ask their permission," the source alleged to the outlet. "Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

Plus, the boys "will have a large part" in the upcoming nuptials, said the source.

"Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married," the insider shared. "They can't wait to stand by their sides."

Wedding plans

Stefani and Shelton followed in the footsteps of a bevy of other Hollywood stars who became engaged in 2020, an unprecedented year given the coronavirus pandemic.

The health crisis is still surging around the globe, meaning the date of the duo's future ceremony is unknown. Earlier this month, Stefani admitted to Fallon that they have "no plans because of the pandemic."

Also, back in December, Stefani appeared on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," where she spilled details of her dream nuptials to the country star and how the pandemic will impact it.

"It's so funny to even say 'engaged.' It feels so weird. People have been saying it for so long, like five years, 'Are you getting married? Are you engaged?' And now we actually are and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something," Stefani told Seacrest, via People magazine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer said her one request is for her parents to be in attendance when she walks down the aisle, noting that the global pandemic makes it difficult to nail down a date.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they're so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing," Stefani said.

Stefani, her boys and Shelton have reportedly been spending most of their time during the pandemic at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. Us Weekly reported that the couple would like to wed at the property.

Discussing their future

Blake and Gwen got candid about their future in an interview with Gayle King for a CBS special ahead of the Grammys, where they performed their duet "Nobody But You."

King put the two on the spot by asking where they see themselves in the next 10 years, and it turns out the country crooner has no hesitation about continuing to be by Stefani's side.

GWEN STEFANI REVEALS HER WISHES FOR WEDDING TO BLAKE SHELTON

"I have a lot of kids, so I see myself, like, at a lot of football games," Stefani said at the time (via Taste of Country).

"In the next 10 years, I see myself in the exact same scenario," Shelton responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple began dating in 2015 after appearing on "The Voice" together as coaches the previous year. They've since appeared together on the singing competition several times, with Shelton having been a host since Season 1.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.