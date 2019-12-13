Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani release 'Nobody But You' duet

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just released a new song together, “Nobody But You" — and the lyrics don’t hold back in showcasing their passionate love for one another.

“I don't wanna live without you / I don't even want to breathe / I don't want to dream about you / want to wake up with you next to me / I don't want to go down any other road now / I don't want to love nobody but you / Looking in your eyes now / If I had to die now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you,” Shelton and Stefani harmonize together in the song’s chorus.

The music power couple and “Voice” coaches had announced in early December that they would be dropping a new duet, following their 2016 collaboration “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and 2017’s “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

“Nobody But You” was released as a part of “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” a compilation album from Shelton.

The new compilation features four new tracks — “God’s Country,” “Hell Right,” “Jesus Got a Tight Grip” and the duet featuring Stefani — along with eight other popular tracks from the country crooner.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton, 43, told People in a statement when discussing the new duet. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.

“It fits my story,” he added. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

"The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

