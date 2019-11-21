Gwen Stefani shows off new bob hairstyle with bangs

Gwen Stefani just shocked the world with her new hairdo.

The No Doubt vocalist, 50, is known for her fashion prowess and her iconic platinum blonde locks — but the singer took fans by surprise by sporting a new bob hairstyle and bangs on Monday night's episode of "The Voice."

Though fans were taken aback by the star’s new hairdo, it was later revealed that Stefani was rocking a wig for a one-night-only appearance.

Sharing a photo of the hairdo on Instagram, the singer received a mixed reception from fans.

“YUCK! I really DON’T like it at all!” one user wrote.

“She is going to regret those heavy bangs in about 2 weeks,” another user wrote.

“Gwen & bangs don’t mix…” said another user.

However, not all reaction was negative.

“This hairstyle makes you look young & fresh! Absolutely love it!!” said one user.

“This look with this hair looks good on you. You look much younger, although it never ceases to amaze me that you’re 50. It’s just a number,” another user commented.

Country star RaeLynn also chimed in, saying, “Love this look!!!!”

Stefani resumed rocking her usual platinum blonde locks following Monday’s episode.

Known for her keen fashion sense, Stefani recently accepted the 2019 Fashion Icon award at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month.

“Wow, this is hard to digest. I just always, always loved fashion. It was just one of those very instinctual things, I think probably because of my mom. My mom, my grandma, my great-grandma (all) sewed clothes,” Stefani said in her acceptance speech.