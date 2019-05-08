Blake Shelton reveals Gwen Stefani's reaction to Ellen DeGeneres' proposal 'countdown clock'

When it comes to proposing, it doesn’t appear Gwen Stefani will be the one to pop the big question to boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Last week, the “God Gave Me You” singer appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” On the daytime talk show, host Ellen DeGeneres recalled the time she gave singer Jennifer Lopez a giant clock that featured a photo of Lopez and now-husband Alex Rodriguez. The clock, said DeGeneres, was a gift to for Lopez to give to Rodriguez to remind him that “the clock is ticking, time is passing” for him to propose.

DeGeneres then announced she had something for Shelton to give to Stefani, pulling out a similar giant clock that featured a photo of him and the “Sweet Escape” singer kissing.

“So, you’re saying, there’s a chance she’s gonna ask me to marry her, with this clock?” Shelton joked in response.

“I’ll call her tonight. I’ll tell her she’s waiting for you,” DeGeneres joked back.

Shelton opened up about the viral moment to Entertainment Weekly this week, telling the publication Stefani’s reaction to the idea of her proposing to him.

"She goes, 'You know this is not how this is gonna work,'" he said.

That said, Stefani apparently “loves” the clock, per Shelton.

“She loves Ellen, any gift from Ellen,” he added.

The clock isn’t in his possession just yet, however. The country singer revealed the front of the clock didn’t have any glass on it when DeGeneres gifted it to him on the show. The talk show host apparently plans to fix up the gift before sending it to the couple for good.

Despite DeGeneres’ not-so-subtle nudge last week, Stefani, 49, opened up to "Today" regarding her relationship with Shelton, 42, telling the program in December 2018 there’s “zero pressure” to get engaged.